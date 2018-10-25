New York Mets

Mets' GM job down to Bloom, Van Wagenen

NEW YORK -- The Mets' general manager interview process, for all intents and purposes, is complete. After conducting callback interviews this week with Brodie Van Wagenen, Doug Melvin and Chaim Bloom, the list is down to Bloom and Van Wagenen, according..

