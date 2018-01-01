New York Mets

Report: Melvin out of running to be new Mets GM

by: Bradford Doolittle ESPN 13m

The search for the New York Mets' new general manager narrowed on Thursday with former Milwaukee Brewers GM Doug Melvin now no longer in the running for the job, according to a FanCred Sports report.

