Yoenis Cespedes' Second Heel Surgery Delayed Due To Scheduling Conflict

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11m

The New York Mets know they will be without their best hitter, outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, for a significant portion of the 2019 season due to rehab from a pair of heel surgeries. It turns out that…

