New York Mets

North Jersey
062116-s-wilpon70p

Mets GM job down to Brodie Van Wagenen or Chaim Bloom with Doug Melvin out

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 8m

The Mets' next general manager will be either Chaim Bloom or Brodie Van Wagenen. Doug Melvin is no longer in the mix.

Tweets