New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Doug Melvin out for Mets GM role, with race down to Chaim Bloom and Brodie Van Wagenen
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
The Mets will choose between Rays senior VP of baseball operations Chaim Bloom and agent Brodie Van Wagenen to fill the GM role with the team, SNY's Andy Martino confirmed.
Tweets
-
The #Nets will find out where they stand when they face Anthony Davis https://t.co/2M1NY88z31Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who should the #Mets hire? ? | @BackPageGuyNYDNNewspaper / Magazine
-
We haven't seen the last of Matt Harvey. If we're lucky, the war rages on regularly in 2019 #LGM https://t.co/qTdn9PwpziBlogger / Podcaster
-
There are a couple of good catchers hitting the open market this winter #LGM https://t.co/QYvtbju0oLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who do you want to see record the final outs nightly for the Mets in 2019? #LGM https://t.co/HXn2hDfbTPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not many good grades for the catchers #LGM https://t.co/mMC8UHGZncBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets