Doug Mevlin out for Mets GM role, with race down to Chaim Bloom and Brodie Van Wagenen

by: SNY Yahoo Sports 39m

The Mets will choose between Rays senior VP of baseball operations Chaim Bloom and agent Brodie Van Wagenen to fill the GM role with the team, SNY's Andy Martino confirmed.

