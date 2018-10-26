New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-3-2

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets Blog you might as well sign Janny Bachado

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 31m

SLACKISH REACTION:  A nice productive day yesterday as the nation’s media, and your favorite Mets related website, deep dove on baseball being horribly broken.  Nice to have some allies on the cause. One of the things that occurred to me about the late...

Tweets