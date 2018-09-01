New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dominic-smith-3-560x373

Dominic Smith Released From Winter League Team

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

The Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League has released New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith after just seven games.Smith, 23, was hitting .133/.187/.166 with more strik

Tweets