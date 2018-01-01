New York Mets
Sources: Brodie Van Wagenen in strong position for Mets job
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
As the Mets deliberate on who to hire to lead baseball operations, agent Brodie Van Wagenen is in very strong position to get the job, according to major league sources.
