New York Mets

Bleacher Report
87b37290362d3867eca163a3a9c15e12_crop_exact

Mets Rumors: Brodie Van Wagenen, Chaim Bloom Top Candidates for GM Job

by: Kyle Newport Bleacher Report 2m

As the New York Mets look for their next general manager, they have narrowed the search down to two candidates: agent Brodie Van Wagenen and Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom...

Tweets