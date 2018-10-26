New York Mets

The Mets Police
Cespedes-2016

Link -> New York Mets Star Yoenis Cespedes Is Leaving Boca Behind | realtor.com®

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Some nice pics in the article.  While my deck is Better Than Wright’s, Mr. Cespedes has a nicer home that I do. Though the house was built only seven years ago, the kitchen has undergone a complete remodel. Clean and crisp, it features gourmet appliances,

Tweets