The Score
Report: Mets expect to offer GM job to agent Van Wagenen

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 12m

The New York Mets appear to have selected their preferred replacement for Sandy Alderson.The Mets expect to negotiate an offer for CAA agent Brodie Van Wagenen to become the team's general manager, sources told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.Van Wagenen is...

