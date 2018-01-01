New York Mets
Cespedes undergoes heel surgery, could reportedly miss 1st half of 2019
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 17m
New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes underwent surgery to remove bone calcification in his left heel on Friday, according to a team announcement.The Mets hope to have Cespedes for the second half of next season, according to Mike Puma of the New York.
