New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes Undergoes Surgery on Heel Injury; Likely out 4 Months

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 16m

New York Mets star Yoenis Cespedes had surgery on his heel Friday that has left his status for the start of spring training up in the air. Per an announcement from the team, Cespedes had bone calcification removed from his left heel...

