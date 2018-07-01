New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cespedes Underwent Surgery On Left Heel
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 27m
The New York Mets announced that Yoenis Cespedes underwent surgery today to remove the calcifications in his left heel.Cespedes, 33, underwent decalcification surgery on his right heel on Au
Tweets
-
Nikki Bella say Evolution means more than just beating Ronda Rousey https://t.co/0EZVdIW3zrBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLB is filled with more trained and really smart executive candidates than at any time in history -- and the idea t… https://t.co/NRiCP88Uv6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: World Series Game Thread: Red Sox vs. Dodgers, 8:09 PM https://t.co/KChQ3isCgv #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
BREAKING: Brodie Van Wagenen likely to be next Mets GM, reports @martinonyc https://t.co/4I0GX2XFlqTV / Radio Network
-
Legal bombshell shows the #NHL's player's union isn't representing all of their players https://t.co/0i02XwwYBIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Link -> New York Mets Star Yoenis Cespedes Is Leaving Boca Behind | https://t.co/NR2awVQRc0® https://t.co/SQGVRObYz6Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets