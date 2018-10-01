New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
Ap_18296006594290

Mets Narrow Down GM Search to Van Wagenen

by: Alex Zeller Amazin' Prospects 5m

As first reported by Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, CAA agent Brodie Van Wagenen has emerged as a significant favorite for the Mets vacancy at General Manager. Passan reported that his source tells him that Van Wagenen is expected to be the next head of...

Tweets