Mets Narrow Down GM Search to Van Wagenen
by: Alex Zeller — Amazin' Prospects 5m
As first reported by Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, CAA agent Brodie Van Wagenen has emerged as a significant favorite for the Mets vacancy at General Manager. Passan reported that his source tells him that Van Wagenen is expected to be the next head of...
