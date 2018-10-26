New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-tony-clark-mlbpa-brodie-van-wagenen-20181026

MLBPA chief Tony Clark suggests players are concerned about agent Brodie Van Wagenen potentially becoming Mets GM - NY Daily News

by: Scott Chiusano NY Daily News 7m

The Mets have made it relatively clear that agent Brodie Van Wagenen is their top choice for their next general manager, and players across the league are less than pleased.

Tweets