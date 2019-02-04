New York Mets
Tony Clark: Mets GM Candidate Brodie Van Wagenen Concerns Players
by: Mike Chiari — Bleacher Report 7m
MLB Players' Association Executive Director Tony Clark said Friday players are concerned about agent Brodie Van Wagenen being a finalist for the New York Mets' general manager position...
