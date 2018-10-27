New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Longest World Series game in history: Dodgers, Red Sox set a new record in Game 3 - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 19s
Never before has a World Series game gone 15 innings or taken this much time
Tweets
-
You'll forgive me if I don't stay up for the post game show,Blogger / Podcaster
-
All of those people smoking weed at the game now have a case of the Muncies.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Well that was something else! Have a good night, Mets fans!!! ???Blogger / Podcaster
-
Good night. Game 4 in five minutes.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
"I don't believe what I just saw."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets