New York Mets

nj.com
24987015-standard

World Series 2018 TV Schedule: What time, channel is Game 4, Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers? (10/27/18)

by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 19m

The American League champion Boston Red Sox, leading 2-1 in the best-of-seven 2018 World Series, met the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 on Saturday, October 27, 2018 (10/27/18) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers won Friday's 18-innin

Tweets