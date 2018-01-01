New York Mets

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has 2nd heel operation

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has undergone heel surgery, the second of two foot operations the team hopes will enable him to return at some point next year.

