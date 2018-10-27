New York Mets

The Mets Police
Cespedes-2016

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Baseball game goes 7 hours

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Woke up to an email from a friend saying he was going to bed at 3:32am. I know you’re probably expecting to me to hate on last night’s World Series game but I am not.  I put it on myself, around 10:45 and was presently surprised to...

Tweets