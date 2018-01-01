New York Mets
Report: Brodie Van Wagenen set to be new Mets’ GM
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 5m
The rumored hire of agent Brodie Van Wagenen as the new general manager of the New York Mets appears to be happening. According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Mets and Van Wagenen are finalizing a deal to make him the new Mets GM. Van Wagenen and Mets...
Contract isnt finalized but Brodie Van Wagenen will be the Mets' next general mananger.Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Mets do not need to rebuild. They need to add. They have pieces to be a contender.Minors
New Post: Puma: Wilpons, Unlike Cherington, Aren’t Looking to Rebuild https://t.co/qIsT0x4ZgR #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
