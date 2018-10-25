New York Mets
Van Wagenen negotiating deal to be Mets GM
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 5m
NEW YORK -- Throughout this decade, the Mets have negotiated some of their most significant player contracts with Brodie Van Wagenen. They are about to complete an entirely different deal with one of professional baseball's most powerful player agents....
