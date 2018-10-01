New York Mets
World Series Game Thread: Red Sox @ Dodgers, 8:09 PM
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 10m
RED SOX (2-1) DODGERS (1-2)Eduardo Rodriguez vs. TBATV/Radio: FOX / WEEI, ESPN Radio.What a game it twas last night, eh? 18 innings and seven hours later and the Dodgers got their first World
There is a strong undertow of reaction from within the MLB community about Machado's effort in this postseason, and… https://t.co/9xcTR8cPl6Beat Writer / Columnist
It's noted in here that agents think Brodie can work as a GM. But, there are concerns and worries. There's that fe…Brodie Van Wagenen will be the Mets' next GM, and that's raising concerns with agents. "Agents are not going to di… https://t.co/xZo8Eacd5fBeat Writer / Columnist
Maybe Pomeranz will get into a game and surprise, but right now in an age when each roster spot is more precious th… https://t.co/mRIxDtsSr2Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @adamgfisher: This is just sour grapes. He is going to have a team to run. I always found him to be someone with integrity in a p… https://t.co/a6VxqQlVLVBlogger / Podcaster
Brodie Van Wagenen will be the Mets' next GM, and that's raising concerns with agents. "Agents are not going to di… https://t.co/xZo8Eacd5fBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @KSargeantNJ: Thanks to Rutgers defensive lineman Kevin Wilkins and his family for sharing their story of adversity and persevera… https://t.co/F7t1xuYFGYBeat Writer / Columnist
