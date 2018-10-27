New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Is Brodie Van Wagenen the Right Choice for GM?
by: Dylan Smith — Fansided: Call To The Pen 10m
The New York Mets will likely name Brodie Van Wagenen as their next general manager. Is this the right decision? Late Friday night, Andy Martino of SNY rep...
Tweets
-
Ironically, tonight's national anthem was sung by a member of One RepublicTV / Radio Personality
-
Jim Dolan was not the first self-centered MSG boss https://t.co/zQcutIM0SBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kobe Bryant is introducing the starting lineups.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"I punched him four or five times, then I stopped.” https://t.co/sU5HXe3ZFbBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets appear to have found their next GM: https://t.co/gn2wONPoTgBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets contacted #Rays exec Chaim Bloom earlier today to officially tell him that he is out as a GM candidate. If mo… https://t.co/tDmo1vtPxyBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets