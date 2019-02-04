New York Mets
Reports: Mets closing on Van Wagenen as next GM
by: Bradford Doolittle — ESPN 4m
Brodie Van Wagenen, who has been co-head of CAA Baseball since 2010, is close to completing a deal that would make him the next GM of the Mets, according to multiple reports.
