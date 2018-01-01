New York Mets
Reports: Mets pick Van Wagenen to be GM
by: Reuters — Yahoo Sports 8m
The New York Mets and Brodie Van Wagenen are working toward a deal that will end with the player agent taking over as the team's general manager, according to multiple reports Saturday. The Mets chose Van Wagenen over Rays senior vice president of...
