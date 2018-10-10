New York Mets

10/27 Winter League Results: Gimenez Continues To Struggle

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 4m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Glendale Desert Dogs 7 - 6 Mesa Solar SoxPeoria Javelinas 11 - 5 Salt River RaftersSurprise Saguaros 4 - 0 Scottsdale Scorpions1B Peter Alonso: 0-for-3, BB

