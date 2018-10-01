New York Mets

Mets Merized
Adam-ottavino-560x392

MMO Free Agent Profile: Adam Ottavino, RHP

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 7m

Adam OttavinoPosition: RHPBats/Throws: B/RAge: November 22, 1985 (32)Traditional Stats: 6-4, 2.43 ERA, 75 G, 6 SV, 77.2 IP, 0.991 WHIP, 4.2 BB/9, 13.0 K/9Advanced Stats: 2.6 bWAR, 2.0 fW

Tweets