Sterling or Scully: Joe @Buck has a bad case of Trackwalling Disease

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 17m

Joe, what the hell kinds of calls are these?  BACK AT THE WALL is lazy.  It’s lazy lazy lazy lazy lazy.  Come on man.  This ball is way gone, call it that way. The Dodgers aren’t done yet! Kiké Hernández homers to cut the lead to 3. pic.twitter.com/3fgUKu

