New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Brodie Van Wagenen GM hire draws criticism in industry
by: Matt Ehalt — USA Today 4m
Brodie Van Wagenen is co-head of CAA Baseball, and many agents wonder how that will influence his dealings in a front office and with other players.
Tweets
-
RT @MiLBUmpAcademy: A GREAT story from @TylerKepner from @nytimes about Ted Barrett’s 18-inning marathon game 3 https://t.co/QSUsI1Ip3qBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Reports: Mets to hire agent Van Wagenen as GM https://t.co/D1lEYdKZ4pTV / Radio Network
-
The Knicks shook up their lineup, and the Frank Ntilikina experiment is on #nyk https://t.co/6S1tdTsFqpBlogger / Podcaster
-
If the World Series ends tonight the Mets plan to introduce Brodie Van Wagenen as their new GM on Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Here is Sunday's Mets Arizona Fall League Report: Peter Alonso makes team Statcast history and more from the past w… https://t.co/DWZITnLeCkTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets have agreed to terms with Brodie Van Wagenen to become their new GM. Welcome, Brodie! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets