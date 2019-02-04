New York Mets

Mets Merized
Manny-machado-1

Machado Losing Potential Suitors With Postseason Antics

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 11m

This offseason, Manny Machado will be looking to get a record-breaking mega-deal, possibly in the form of MLB's first $400 million contract.While his career statistics and the fact he is only

Tweets