New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-173658807

Report: Mets finalize deal with Van Wagenen to become GM

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 12m

The New York Mets appear to have found their next general manager, agreeing to terms with Brodie Van Wagenen to take over the role left vacant by Sandy Alderson, reports MLB.com's Anthony DiComoThe hiring will become official at a Citi Field press...

Tweets