New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2018%252f1022%252fr451206_1296x729_16%252d9

Reports: Mets to hire agent Van Wagenen as GM

by: Bradford Doolittle ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m

The New York Mets have agreed to a deal to make agent Brodie Van Wagenen their new general manager, according to multiple reports.

Tweets