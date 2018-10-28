New York Mets
The Mets have a new general manager
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 1m
Brodie Van Wagenen is supposed to be good at completing deals. Checks out so far. The Mets and the powerful agent have finalized the terms of the contract to make him the team’s next general
