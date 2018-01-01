New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to hire agent Brodie Van Wagenen as new GM, report says
by: Chelsea Howard — Sporting News 2m
An official announcement will be made announcing Van Wagenen as the Mets' new GM this week with a press conference at Citi Field.
Tweets
-
RT @RandomMets: Alright guys. Let’s get this page on the map. I’ll be doing a giveaway at 500 followers. Enter to win by following… https://t.co/fUK1t4YE0EBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RandomMets: Desi Relaford.Blogger / Podcaster
-
No no no no no https://t.co/mTxjrUlKGNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RandomMets: Jay Payton.Blogger / Podcaster
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
The #Mets have finalized a deal with new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, and an official announcement could com… https://t.co/Q8zeNYZHLiBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets