New York Mets

The Mets Police
Picard

First Guessing: the Mets are making a mistake a General Manager with inexperienced Brodie Van Wagenen

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6h

Other sites wait and see and then second guess.  Here at the Mets Police we first guess.  Hopefully one of you is dusting this off in 2030 and ripping me to shreds for writing this way back in October 2018 and the Mets have run off many many rings and...

Tweets