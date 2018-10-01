New York Mets

nj.com
24990357-standard

Yankees in or out? Bryce Harper's pal responds to agent's done deal quote

by: Randy Miller | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 41m

NJ Advance Media tracked down a friend of Bryce Harper's to get response to agent Scott Boras saying his client has a deal in place before the free agent signing period begins.

Tweets