New York Mets

Mets Merized

10/28 Winter League Results: Crismatt Tosses Gem for First LIDOM Win

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 29m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)No Games ScheduledMexican Pacific League (LMP)Aguilas de Mexicali 5 - 4 Charros de JaliscoMayos de Navojoa 4 - 2 Tomateros de CuliacanCaneros de Los Mochis 6 - 4 V

