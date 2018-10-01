New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets say agent Brodie Van Wagenen agrees to GM deal
by: AP — Fox Sports 57m
The New York Mets say baseball agent Brodie Van Wagenen has agreed to become their general manager
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention 2018 Meet the Mets (Execs) Panel 201... https://t.co/Ts32fD9ZjdBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are run by a circus and deGrom's agent was just named GM. I literally have no idea what to think about tha…Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheAthleticNYC: If the #Knicks and their fans hoped to use these past few days to impress Durant, his reaction to it all — includin… https://t.co/OTJMWJbpL7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This was after Game 2. Amazing, the leaps he made with each start.How a "lighter"-minded David Price is coming up huge for the #RedSox. #WorldSeries https://t.co/ka7PQsvXG3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This guy wound up as the high point for the #Dodgers.And a look at how Walker Buehler introduced himself to the greater baseball world on Friday night. #Dodgers… https://t.co/GdbZfFRtycBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Clayton Kershaw has three days to decide murky #Dodgers future https://t.co/UwBTo328cJ via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets