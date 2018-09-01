New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amed Rosario To Represent MLB in 2018 Japan All-Star Series
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 12m
This morning, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced the full roster of players traveling to Japan to represent the MLB team in the 2018 Japan All-Star series.New York
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention 2018 Meet the Mets (Execs) Panel 201... https://t.co/Ts32fD9ZjdBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are run by a circus and deGrom's agent was just named GM. I literally have no idea what to think about tha…Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheAthleticNYC: If the #Knicks and their fans hoped to use these past few days to impress Durant, his reaction to it all — includin… https://t.co/OTJMWJbpL7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This was after Game 2. Amazing, the leaps he made with each start.How a "lighter"-minded David Price is coming up huge for the #RedSox. #WorldSeries https://t.co/ka7PQsvXG3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This guy wound up as the high point for the #Dodgers.And a look at how Walker Buehler introduced himself to the greater baseball world on Friday night. #Dodgers… https://t.co/GdbZfFRtycBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Clayton Kershaw has three days to decide murky #Dodgers future https://t.co/UwBTo328cJ via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets