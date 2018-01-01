New York Mets

Sporting News
Citifield-getty-ftr-040418jpg_ugewvpcu4rlt1fnuusqd13ymu

Five questions about the Mets' hiring of new GM Brodie Van Wagenen

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 14m

New York is making an unorthodox hire in the 44-year-old Van Wagenen, who will go straight from player agent to front-office leader.

Tweets