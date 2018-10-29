New York Mets

METS NAME BRODIE VAN WAGENEN GENERAL MANAGER

METS NAME BRODIE VAN WAGENEN GENERAL MANAGER   FLUSHING, N.Y., October 29, 2018 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has named Brodie Van Wagenen the club’s 13th General Manager in franchise history. He will be introduced at a press...

