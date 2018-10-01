New York Mets

Mets Merized
Brodie-van-wagenen-by-charles-wenzelberg-ny-post-560x372

Mets Make It Official, Name Brodie Van Wagenen GM

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 15m

The New York Mets announced today that the club has named Brodie Van Wagenen the club’s 13th General Manager in franchise history. He will be introduced at a press conference tomorrow at 2:30 p.

Tweets