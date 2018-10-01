New York Mets
Mets Make It Official, Name Brodie Van Wagenen GM
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 15m
The New York Mets announced today that the club has named Brodie Van Wagenen the club’s 13th General Manager in franchise history. He will be introduced at a press conference tomorrow at 2:30 p.
