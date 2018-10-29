New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
1280x720_logo_rt8ras73_qq4zc4et

Alonso knocks RBI single in Fall League play

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of how all 30 teams' prospects fared in Arizona Fall League action on Monday: • Gameday: Scottsdale 7, Glendale 5 | Peoria 7, Surprise 6 | Mesa vs. Salt River, 9:35 p.m. ET

Tweets