Mets officially hire agent Van Wagenen as GM

by: Alden Gonzalez ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m

Longtime baseball agent Brodie Van Wagenen is switching roles to become general manager of the Mets, the team announced Monday evening. Contract details were not disclosed.

