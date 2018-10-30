New York Mets

Metstradamus
Cp-yankees-red-sox-logos-090617

Time for a new paradigm with the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry

by: Lisa Swan The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21m

Congratulations (grumble, grumble) to the Boston Red Sox on their 2018 World Series championship. No doubt that they were the best team in baseball this year. Let’s give credit where credit i…

Tweets