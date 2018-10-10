New York Mets

10/29 Winter League Results: Alonso Drives in 14th RBI of AFL Season

by: Christopher Soto

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Peoria Javelinas 7 - 6 Surprise SaguarosSalt River Rafters 12 - 3 Mesa Solar SoxScottsdale Scorpions 7 - 5 Glendale Desert Dogs1B Peter Alonso: 1-for-5, RBI(14

