New York Mets

Deadspin
Ofez06jbilhka0kex2la

Baseball's Weirdest Team Makes A Weird GM Hire, But Maybe A Smart One Too

by: David Roth Deadspin 14m

The Mets being the Mets and Mets fans being Mets fans, each of the team’s three GM finalists had a specific gripe attached to them before the team announced on Monday evening that it would be hiring CAA agent Brodie Van Wagenen. If this seems like a bit..

Tweets